KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Partly cloudy & warm on Friday; rain on Saturday

BOZEMAN — We had some "chamber of commerce" weather in southwest Montana on Thursday will more sunshine and seasonable highs. Much of the evening will remain mostly clear, but late tonight and early Friday a band of clouds will approach, and we'll have more clouds by morning. Lows will remain seasonable, ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

Friday will be a partly cloudy and warmer day as a small ridge briefly moves over our region. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Saturday a disturbance will move over us from the southwest, bringing a better chance for rain showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will retreat to seasonable lower and mid 70s.

Sunday is both Father's Day and the first day of summer! Isolated thunderstorms and rain showers will still be possible both Sunday and Monday, but they'll be more likely the further east you live. After a couple seasonable days, we'll warm back above average next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with most highs ranging from the mid 70s to the mid 80s.