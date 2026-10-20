KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Partly cloudy and quite mild for October on Wednesday

BOZEMAN — A ridge of high pressure continued to deliver milder than average weather to southwest Montana on Tuesday, and it hasn't given up the ghost just yet. Although a few showers are trying to occur to our south in Idaho, we'll stay fairly dry and quiet tonight and early Wednesday. We can expect a partly cloudy and cool night with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the upper 30s Wednesday morning.

With high pressure overhead, most of our region will remain quieter and warmer than we should be in the second half of October in southwest Montana. Isolated, light showers are possible in the late afternoon, but little to no rain will fall on Wednesday. Thursday will be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday with increasing PM clouds. Highs both days will be mainly in the 60s with a few lower 70s possible.

A trough of low pressure will quickly bring our area back to autumn reality on Friday. We can expect rain and mountain snow, and a few higher elevation cities and towns will have snow mixed with rain. Highs will fall about 20 degrees from Thursday to Friday, and then stay fairly steady with a modest warming trend through early next week. Lows will also fall back to below freezing for most areas starting Saturday.