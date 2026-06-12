KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Overnight rain showers; decreasing clouds Saturday

BOZEMAN — It's been a fairly seasonable Friday for much of southern Montana, but changes aren't too far away. A cold front is moving southward out of Canada, and it will push over our region this evening through Saturday morning. We can expect rain at times, isolated thunderstorms, and mountain snow, but most of it will be ending by mid to late morning.

Once the cold front passes over our region, we will be cooler Saturday than we were on Friday. We'll begin warming back closer to average on Sunday with morning sun and afternoon clouds. We'll continue warming Monday and Tuesday to well above average, but we'll have increasing clouds on Monday, and much stronger wind will begin blowing on Tuesday.

The jetstream will be flowing over the northern Rockies next Tuesday and Wednesday, and that combined with another trough will keep the stronger wind both days. Thursday won't be quite as windy, but it will be at least breezy. We'll have a chance for light showers on Wednesday, Thursday will be drier and warmer, and showers could return next Friday.