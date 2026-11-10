KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: No signficant sign of cool or wet weather for now

BOZEMAN — Southwest Montana will see a breezy and somewhat unsettled Tuesday, followed by a pronounced warming trend for the second half of the week. Any mountain precipitation will be light with minimal snow impacts, while strengthening high pressure later in the week could push temperatures toward record territory in parts of the region.

TUESDAY

A passing weather system brings clouds, increasing winds and a small chance of light precipitation, particularly around the mountains. Snow levels briefly fall below 6,500 feet in a few areas, but precipitation amounts will be light and any snow impacts should be minimal. Bozeman reaches around 56 degrees while Dillon climbs to around 55. Gusty west to northwest winds develop during the day as the system moves east.

WEDNESDAY

The weather settles down as the departing disturbance gives way to building high pressure. Southwest Montana stays dry with temperatures beginning to trend upward. Bozeman is expected near 59 degrees and Dillon near 57, with generally mild conditions around Butte as well.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Upper-level high pressure strengthens across the West, bringing dry weather and temperatures well above normal to Butte, Bozeman, Dillon and surrounding southwest Montana. Some locations could approach daily record highs as the unusually mild November pattern strengthens.

WEEKEND

The ridge gradually shifts east as another trough approaches the western United States. Southwest Montana should remain unusually mild initially, but forecast confidence decreases regarding how quickly the ridge breaks down and cooler or more unsettled weather returns.