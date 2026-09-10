KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Much cooler on Friday with isolated, light showers

BOZEMAN — We were much warmer than average in most of Montana and Wyoming on Thursday with a ridge of high pressure in control of our weather. That warmth will disappear rapidly, however. A cold front will push over the state through the day on Friday, and we'll cool below average. Lows tonight will be a little milder due to increased clouds, but all areas will remain dry.

The advancing cold front will make its way over Montana and northern Wyoming from early Friday morning through early Saturday morning. The northern half of Montana will have the best chance for rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday, but rain amounts will not be heavy. After highs mainly in the 80s on Thursday, we'll have highs in the 60s and 70s on Friday afternoon.

We'll be between storms most of Saturday, with a lot of clouds, but highs will stay below average. A second area of low pressure will then move over the northern Rockies on Sunday and Monday. Highs will cool further, we'll have better chances for rain and high elevation snow, and the wind will increase. Monday will be windier and cooler with decreasing clouds and showers.

Once that entire dual-low trough system finally exits our region late Monday, we'll have mostly sunny sky next Tuesday. Lows will be well below average, but highs will begin to rise with increased sunshine by the afternoon. A few more clouds are possible by next Wednesday, but most to all of our region will stay dry. Next Thursday will bring more sunshine and more seasonable highs.