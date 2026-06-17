KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer on Thursday

BOZEMAN — We began Wednesday in a mostly clear and quiet way in most of southwest Montana, but more clouds arrived by afternoon, and the wind returned, too. Our active weather will quiet down late tonight and early Thursday. We will have a mostly clear, quiet and cool night with lows ranging from the lower 30s to the lower 40s.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny and warmer day with light to moderate breezes. Highs will rise back above average in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s. On Friday, a small ridge of high pressure will begin building over our region. Despite having more clouds by the afternoon, highs will keep climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

An area of low pressure and its cold front will push over the northern Rockies this coming Father's Day weekend. It will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, with lingering showers possible Sunday and Monday in eastern areas. Sunday will likely be our coolest day, with highs rising steadily through Tuesday.