KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer on Saturday

BOZEMAN — A ridge of high pressure began to build over the Rockies on Friday, leading to warmer weather for Montana and Wyoming despite a chilly start. We can expect a mostly clear sky tonight, and it won't be quite as chilly Saturday morning as it was Friday morning. Lows will range from the lower 20s to the mid 30s to begin the weekend.

Saturday will be warmer than Friday for most areas as the wind begins to strengthen ahead of an incoming cold front. Highs will likely be 10-15 degrees above average for most areas. The strongest wind will be along the hi-line in Montana, but areas to the south will get some gusty wind too. Sunday will be cooler with a few more clouds.

High pressure will try to build over the Rockies again early next week, but it will also be battling a trough of low pressure pushing toward the Great Basin from the West Coast. Moisture from that storm will push into our sky next week, and by late next week we'll have a better chance for rain and mountain snow. Highs will be above average through Wednesday.