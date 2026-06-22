KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Mostly sunny and warmer weather for us on Tuesday

BOZEMAN — We had a nice beginning to this first full work week of summer on Monday in southwest Montana with more sunshine than cloud cover and close to seasonable highs. Tonight we'll lose most of the clouds of the day, so it will be a little cooler Tuesday morning, but still comfortable. Lows will range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny, pleasant and warmer day with light to moderate breezes. Highs will rise above average, ranging from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. A small wave of energy will bring more clouds and isolated showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will stay above average despite the clouds.

Thursday will bring cooling with more clouds and a better chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. As Friday and this upcoming weekend arrive, a much larger trough of low pressure will arrive from the Pacific. We will have areas of rain and thunderstorms this weekend and next Monday, with highs falling from the 70s into the upper 50s and 60s.