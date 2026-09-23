KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Mostly sunny and warmer than average on Thursday

BOZEMAN — Our latest disturbance which brought limited amounts of rain to southern Montana and northern Wyoming late Tuesday night and Wednesday is now on its way out of our area. We can expect decreasing clouds tonight and slightly cooler lows by Thursday morning. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s for most areas.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer than average as a small ridge of high pressure regains control of our weather for the time being. A large trough of low pressure is moving toward the northern Rockies at this time. It will push a cold front over the region late Friday and Saturday, which will deliver much more wind than rain for our area.

A second small wave of energy will then approach us on Sunday and Monday. At this time it appears to bring a better chance for rain showers and cooler than average highs, but forecast models are not agreeing at this time. Just keep in mind rain showers will be possible. We will have a slightly milder mix of clouds and sun Tuesday and Wednesday.