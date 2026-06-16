KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Mostly sunny and warm, but not as windy on Wednesday

BOZEMAN — The jetstream continues to flow directly over the northern Rockies, and that combined with an approaching cold front meant we had more than our fair share of windy weather on Tuesday in southwest Montana. Thankfully, the wind will weaken a bit overnight, but it will remain breezy through sunrise. Lows will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be another mostly sunny and windy day, but it will not be quite as windy as Tuesday was. Highs will also be cooler, but it will remain warmer than average from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Thursday will also be mostly sunny, with slightly warmer highs and light to moderate breezes. Highs on Thursday will range from the 70s to the lower 80s.

We can expect increasing clouds on Friday and warmer temperatures with weaker wind. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. A disturbance will arrive on Saturday, and that will bring better chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will cool through Sunday, but another warming trend will arrive next Monday and Tuesday.