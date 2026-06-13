KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Mostly sunny and much warmer weather on Sunday

BOZEMAN — We dipped to unseasonably mild levels on Saturday in Montana with the passage of our latest cold front from Canada, but it also brought some areas (mainly east of the Divide) some welcome light rain. The cold front is on its way out of our region, and we'll have a clearing of our sky and cooling of our lows to a few degrees below average Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny and warmer day as a ridge of high pressure begins to build over the West Coast, and we'll be on the east side of that ridge. Highs will remain cooler than average, but it's the beginning of a warming trend. Monday will be even warmer than Sunday despite increasing clouds, with highs climbing a handful of degrees above average for most of us.

The jetstream will be flowing directly over Montana Tuesday and Wednesday. We will have stronger wind both day and temperatures will continue to climb on Tuesday, too. The passage of a cold front will cool us Wednesday, but we'll still have strong, gusty wind. The northeast half of the state will have a chance for showers Wednesday, but it will dry out Thursday and Friday.