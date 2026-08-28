KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: More shower & thunderstorm chances Saturday afternoon

BOZEMAN — The latest in a series of disturbances brought plenty of clouds, cooler than average highs, light rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to much of Montana and Wyoming on Friday. The showers will decrease from west to east this evening, although more clouds will approach by Saturday morning. Lows will remain in the mild 40s and 50s Saturday morning.

Another wave in advance of a larger trough of low pressure will bring more wet weather on Saturday. Some light morning showers will be possible, but we'll have a better chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms moving over the northern Rockies. A larger trough and its cold front will then approach early Sunday, bringing more stormy weather.

As the cold front plows over Montana through the day on Sunday, we can expect rain showers and thunderstorms early in southwest Montana, progressing across the state through the afternoon and evening. It will also be a cooler day with more gusty wind as the cold front arrives. After fairly seasonable highs on Saturday, we'll cool below average by Sunday afternoon.

A small ridge of high pressure will bring more sunshine, more warmth and weaker wind next Monday. That will be short-lived, however, as another trough approaches from the Pacific Northwest. It will give western Montana a chance for showers Tuesday, but it will likely stay dry further west. The latter half of next week will bring more breezy to windy warmth to us.