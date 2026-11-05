KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: More clouds on Thursday, but we'll likely stay dry

BOZEMAN — Wednesday began in a chilly way for southwestern Montana, but we had plenty of sun in the afternoon, and highs rose to seasonable levels. A small disturbance is approaching us at this time, and it will deliver more clouds by sunrise Thursday. Lows will be chilly, but slightly warmer than this morning, staying mainly in the 20s.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day, but only isolated showers will fall, and we'll still reach the seasonable mid to upper 40s with a few lower 50s possible. The small wave responsible for the clouds will be on its way out on Friday, and we'll have a relatively mild mix of sun and clouds on Friday. Highs will be a few degrees above average in our area.

A small ridge of high pressure will keep our weather quiet and mild on Saturday, but a fast-moving trough of low pressure moving along the Canadian border will bring more clouds and gusty wind Sunday and Monday. We will once again likely stay dry. Another small ridge of high pressure will bring quiet weather next Tuesday and Wednesday.