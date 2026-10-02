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KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: More clouds on Saturday, but also warmer than average

Partly cloudy and cooler on Saturday, but still warmer than average for October
Jason Stiff
Partly cloudy and cooler on Saturday, but still warmer than average for October
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BOZEMAN — Our first Friday of October certainly didn't look or feel like autumn in southwest Montana, with highs from 5-15 degrees above average. A moisture-starved cold front will continue pushing over the northern Rockies through early Saturday morning, so we'll cool a bit as the weekend begins. We'll have a mostly clear sky with lows from the lower 30s to the lower 40s.

A ridge of high pressure will begin building over the Rockies this weekend. Saturday will be a cooler day than Friday in the wake of the cold frontal passage, and we'll have more clouds in the sky. Highs will still remain a handful of degrees above average, in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday will be sunny and warmer for everyone with highs climbing 5-10 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure will stay in control of our weather for most of the upcoming week, too. We'll have a few more clouds on Monday, but it will also be warmer than Sunday under that ridge. A trough of low pressure will sag southward the middle three days of next week, and we'll have some breezes, but it will stay warm. Next Friday will likely be a windier day.

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