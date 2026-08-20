KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Increasing clouds on Friday, but staying toasty

BOZEMAN — Thursday was a very warm day for much of Montana with a lot of sunshine, some areas of haze and smoke, and only a few clouds. More clouds will be moving over Montana late tonight and early Friday, helping to keep lows a little warmer than they were this morning. Lows will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday will be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky for much of our region, and highs will be at least as warm as they were on Thursday. More monsoon moisture will be pushed over Montana and Wyoming this weekend as a small trough of low pressure approaches from the Pacific Coast. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will occur this weekend.

As that small trough leaves, the large ridge of high pressure will resume control over our weather from the south early next week. Highs will be a little cooler, but they'll only cool to more seasonable levels. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will again be possible from time to time, but no one has a good chance for a lot of rain from now through next Thursday.