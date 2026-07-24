KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Hotter this weekend with only isolated thunderstorms

BOZEMAN — The dominant ridge of high pressure over the Rockies and High Plains continues to strengthen, and that means more heat coming our way. There is just enough monsoon moisture overhead at this time to create isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday evening, but they'll fall apart after sunset. Lows Saturday morning will be in the 50s and 60s in most areas.

Heat Advisories, Extreme Heat Warnings and Red Flag Warnings are already in effect for most areas east of the Continental Divide. The Advisories and Warnings for heat will continue through Sunday evening, while the Red Flag Warnings are currently in effect through Saturday evening, although all of them could be extended into early next week if conditions don't improve.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday with just enough monsoon moisture moving over the region along with potential record highs being set in many areas. The chances for showers and thunderstorms fall to almost zero after Sunday. We will thankfully cool a bit, but it will still be very warm to hot. Most highs will be in the 90s and lower 100s.