KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Gusty wind with isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday

BOZEMAN — Showers and thunderstorms once again bubbled up over western portions of southwest Montana on Wednesday afternoon, and the south to north flow will push them northward through this evening. Many areas to the south and east will stay dry, and we'll have fewer clouds by morning. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the lower 50s Wednesday morning in our area.

Much of southwest Montana can expect stronger wind Wednesday and Thursday, and it may last until Friday. Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings have been issued, and a High Wind Warnings and Watches have been issued for the Madison Valley Wednesday and Thursday. Gusts there could reach 60 mph. There will be a few thunderstorms Wednesday, but more wind than rain.

A huge trough of low pressure will be almost stationary over the Pacific Northwest the rest of this week, this weekend and early next week. Initially we'll get more wind than rain, but there will thunderstorms from time to time. Right now Sunday looks dry and fairly seasonable, but Labor Day Monday looks more likely for rain showers and cooler than average highs, which will continue Tuesday.