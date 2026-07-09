KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Getting hot on Friday, but much hotter this weekend

BOZEMAN — The weather in southwest Montana was fairly quiet, warm and beautiful on Thursday with far fewer thunderstorms than previous days. We will maintain our quiet and clear weather after sunset tonight, and Friday will begin in a mostly sunny to sunny way with comfortable morning lows ranging from the lower 40s to lower 50s.

After the fairly clear start, we'll have clouds develop Friday afternoon and evening, and isolated thunderstorms will pop up again. We'll be warmer Friday with highs from the mid 80s to the lower 90s. That will be the beginning of a rapid warming trend for our area. Valley areas will be under a Heat Advisory from Saturday through next Monday.

Our heat will likely peak on Sunday, but we'll have our hottest temperatures of the year thus far from Saturday through Monday. Most highs will be in the 90s, with a few lower 100s possible on Sunday. Increasing clouds may keep us from the triple digits on Sunday, but either way, it will be hot, so be sure to stay cool and well-hydrated this weekend!

Despite the huge ridge of high pressure increasing our temperatures, we will also have some clouds push into our sky next week. We will likely stay dry next Monday, but it will be slightly cooler and the mountains will have some cloud buildups. Rain showers will be possible Tuesday, but Wednesday will be our most likely day for unsettled weather.