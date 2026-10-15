KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Frosty Friday morning followed by a mild afternoon

BOZEMAN — It was fairly chilly for most of Montana and Wyoming between a ridge of high pressure building and a cold front moving over eastern areas. It was also quite windy in eastern Montana, but the wind was much weaker the further west you were. Tonight will be mostly clear and a little colder than average will lows ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny to sunny and milder as high pressure continues to build over the northern Rockies. Highs will recover back to seasonable levels, if not warmer by the late afternoon. Saturday an area of low pressure over southern Canada will push a cold front over the region, and that will mean both warmer and windier weather for most areas on Saturday.

Sunday will be cooler in the wake of that cold frontal passage, but it will be so dry that no one will get rain or snow. We can expect more clouds next week, but it will also be warmer than average on Monday and Tuesday. We'll begin to cool a bit next Wednesday, and then a trough of low pressure well to our south will give us a chance for rain and mountain snow next Thursday.