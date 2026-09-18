KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Flood Watch tonight through Saturday afternoon

BOZEMAN — A slow-moving area of low pressure will push eastward over Idaho and Wyoming from this evening through the weekend. We already have rain and thunderstorms forming over southwest Montana and everything will be moving eastward and northward tonight through Saturday. Much of southern Montana and northern Wyoming is under a Flood Watch from this evening through Sunday afternoon, and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Saturday afternoon for the recent burn scars of southwest Montana.

Most of the rain and thunderstorm activity with this storm will in the southern half of Montana as well as eastern Idaho and northern Wyoming. In Montana, the heaviest rain will fall from Bozeman Pass eastward toward Miles City, where 1-3" of rain fall, and higher amounts will be possible at higher elevations. Southwest Montana won't get quite as much, but over an inch will be possible from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon, before the storm continues on its eastward path. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Saturday.

The storm will continue on its path over Wyoming and southern Montana on Sunday, but most of the rain will have fallen by late Saturday night. Mountain snow will also be possible, mainly above 10,000 feet. The storm will be on its way out of our region late Sunday and Monday, and we can expect decreasing clouds and warming temperatures. Most of our region will have more sunshine than cloud cover much of this coming week, and after below average highs over the weekend, highs will rise back into the 70s and lower 80s next week.