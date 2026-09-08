KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Decreasing clouds and increasing highs on Wednesday

BOZEMAN — A small trough of low pressure continued to bring Montana clouds, showers and isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday, but southwest Montana didn't receive much rain, and now that storm is on its way out. We will have decreasing clouds tonight through Wednesday morning, and it will be cooler than average with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the upper 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny to sunny days, and with a small ridge of high pressure overhead, we can expect a warming trend back above average. Wednesday will be seasonably warm, but Thursday will be breezy and around 5 degrees warmer than average. A cold front will be approaching from southern Canada late Thursday, and changes arrive Friday.

We will have increasing clouds and decreasing temperatures on Friday as this cold frontal system moves southward of Montana. The broad trough moving our way will split apart at first, but the remainder of the storm will arrive this weekend with better chances for rain, mountain snow and much cooler weather. Highs will fall from the 70s to the 60s on Saturday and the 50s on Sunday.