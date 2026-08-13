KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Cooler with rain and thunderstorms tonight and Friday

BOZEMAN — After a few areas of light rain and mist were moving over southern Montana and northern Wyoming the first half of Thursday, but more rain and thunderstorm activity is already making its way into our part of the world. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through at least midnight tonight for the Sand Creek and Bobcat Lakes fire burn scars in southwest Montana. Lows will be mainly in the upper 40s and 50s with rain and thunderstorms at times Thursday evening.

Friday will begin quietly, and we'll have less smoke in the air, but more active weather will return Friday afternoon and evening. Friday will be the most likely day for rainy, stormy weather for southern Montana and northern Wyoming over the course of the next week, but other days will being slight chances. With more wet and stormy weather on Friday, highs will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s region-wide. Saturday will be slightly warmer with scattered thunderstorms.

Monsoon moisture will continue over our region on Sunday and Monday, but the shower and thunderstorm activity will be more isolated, and not everyone will continue to get the much-needed rain. Highs will also rise back to more seasonable levels Sunday and Monday. Another trough of low pressure will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms next week. They will be isolated on Tuesday, but scattered for many areas next Wednesday with slight cooling.