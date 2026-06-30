KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Clearing tonight; scattered thunderstorms Wednesday

BOZEMAN — We had great amounts of much-needed rain all around western Montana since late last week, but today was a bit of a respite with more dry weather than wet. Isolated showers and thunderstorms still arose in the afternoon, and we'll have more moving from south to north over far southwestern Montana through the evening, followed by morning clearing.

After a fairly quiet Wednesday morning, we can expect scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Amounts will be far lower than what we had in previous days. Thursday looks partly cloudy, drier and warmer for most of our area, and another wave of energy will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday, with a slight drop in forecast highs.

A ridge of high pressure building to our southeast should clear our sky and warm our highs on the Fourth of July, so it looks promising for outdoor holiday activities! Highs will be in the seasonably comfortable mid to upper 70s and lower 80s. We'll have a slight chance for thunderstorms on Sunday, fewer clouds on Monday, and a bit better chance for more by next Tuesday.