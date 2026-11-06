KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Chilly with morning sun, mild with afternoon clouds

BOZEMAN — A cold front has been pushing over Montana, Idaho and Wyoming much of Thursday, but it really only brought high clouds and gusty wind. As that cold front continues its trek to the east, we'll have fewer clouds by Friday morning, with lows a few degrees warmer than average, ranging from the upper 10s to the mid 20s.

Another wave of energy will push over the Divide on Friday, but it too will also have little moisture to work with, so we'll have gusty wind east of the Divide and a mix of clouds and sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A ridge of high pressure will build overhead on Saturday with more warmth and gusty wind.

A third disturbance will then move over the Canadian border from west to east on Sunday and Monday. Sunday will be warmer with more gusty wind, followed by cooler air and only isolated showers on Monday. Next Tuesday through Thursday will be a continuation of our unseasonably mild weather with highs 10-15 degrees above average.