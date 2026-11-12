KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Changes are coming. But slowly.

BOZEMAN — OVERNIGHT

Calm with no weather concerns to speak of. Temperatures settle into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight with partly cloudy skies, and wind chills dip into the 30s.

THURSDAY

A carbon copy of Wednesday. Partly sunny, dry, and remarkably warm for mid-November, with highs near 61°, running nearly 18 degrees above the seasonal average.

FRIDAY THRU SUNDAY

Saturday stays in the same mold with temperatures topping out around 60°. The pattern does shift heading into the weekend, with highs easing back to the mid-50s Saturday and low 50s Sunday as the ridge begins to break down.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy skies with highs holding near 51°. The first real precipitation chance arrives Monday night into Tuesday, when a mix of rain and snow showers is possible with highs only reaching the mid-40s and lows dipping to the upper 20s. That Tuesday system would mark a meaningful pattern reset, with temperatures finally approaching seasonal averages after nearly a week of warmth.