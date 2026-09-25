KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: A cooler mix of clouds, sun and breezes on Saturday

BOZEMAN — We had one more day of summer-like warmth in most of Montana and Wyoming on Friday, but that will come to an end fairly soon. A cold front is already pushing eastward over the northern Rockies, drumming up gusty wind, bringing more clouds, and cooler air. Lows Saturday morning will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

The aforementioned cold front is fairly moisture-starved, so we will have little to no chance for rain in southern Montana and northern Wyoming of any significant rain. Highs will fall into the more seasonable 60s and lower 70s with gusty wind and a mix of clouds and sun. Another wave of energy will be approaching Sunday and next Monday, too.

That next wave will bring far more clouds Sunday and Monday to much of Montana and Wyoming. Although we'll have better chances for rain showers and high elevation snow, precipitation amounts will be limited. A third trough of low pressure will bring a mix of clouds and sun along with more breezes and seasonable warmth later next week.