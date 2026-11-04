KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: A chilly start to a relatively mild Wednesday

BOZEMAN — We had a lot more sunshine and blue sky than cloud cover over southwest Montana on Tuesday with a small ridge of high pressure overhead. High clouds are moving our way this evening, and we'll more clouds overnight, which will keep us a few degrees warmer Wednesday morning than Tuesday morning. We'll still fall into the chilly 10s and 20s.

After our morning clouds on Wednesday we'll have a decreasing cloud pattern with highs rising a few degrees more than they did on Tuesday. A fast-moving trough of low pressure will quickly push over our region on Thursday, bringing more clouds, gusty wind and isolated rain and mountain snow showers, but amounts will be small for all areas.

Friday and Saturday will be quieter and warmer than average with a mix of clouds and sun under a ridge of high pressure. Another trough of low pressure will approach our region Sunday and move past us on Monday, but we'll likely only get clouds and breezes from it. At this time it appears another wave will bring showers in about 8 days.