It will be a dry start to October

BOZEMAN — Weak ridging building off to the west on Thursday will keep temperatures near seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s across much of the area. The ridging keeps Friday warm, putting daytime highs mainly in the 70s, but a weak shortwave brings a brief dip in temperatures on Saturday.

Strong high pressure builds right back in on Sunday, warming daytime highs into the mid-70s to low 80s Sunday into Monday before a mid-week upper-level trough levels the area back toward normal for early October.

There is the potential for fire weather concerns on Monday due to the warmer temperatures, humidity percentages dipping into the teens to mid 20s, and winds gusting 20-30 mph.