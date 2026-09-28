Isolated showers and t'storms possible in SW Montana through Monday evening

BOZEMAN — A weak upper-level trough crosses North-Central, Central, and Southwestern Montana on Monday, bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the southwest, while areas north of I-90 stay predominantly dry. Temperatures will trend warmer area-wide throughout the day.

Zonal flow dominates Tuesday through Wednesday, keeping temperatures warm and weather largely dry. Strong low to mid level winds will bring breezy to windy conditions across North-Central MT, particularly along the Rocky Mountain Front on Tuesday.

A building upper-level ridge on Thursday and Friday will reinforce dry conditions while pushing temperatures even warmer to finish out the workweek.