Here comes the rain

BOZEMAN — After a dry stretch, a shift in the weather pattern is on the way over the next couple of days.

Thursday: Showers/thunderstorms arrive in SW MT late Thursday morning/early afternoon, then spread northward into central MT during the evening. Expect rounds of showers and thunderstorms to remain active through much of Thursday night.

Friday: Unsettled weather continues through Friday, with atmospheric conditions supporting the potential for strong storms. Primary hazards will be damaging wind gusts and hail.

Saturday: Scattered showers and lingering thunderstorms remain possible across southwest and central MT as the upper level trough passes through, though activity will begin tapering off Saturday night.

Sunday & Monday: Expect a shift to drier and milder conditions beginning Sunday as an upper level ridge builds over the region. High pressure looks to keep weather quiet and pleasant through at least Monday.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Forecast confidence drops significantly heading into mid-week as models continue to struggle finding a common solution. Global guidance remains split between warm/dry and cold/wet scenarios, leaving low predictability for next Tuesday and Wednesday.