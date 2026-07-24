Heating up and drying out

BOZEMAN — Monsoonal moisture will decrease on Friday as drier zonal flow aloft holds for another day. Even so, lingering moisture could produce isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly across southwest MT. Hot temperatures and breezy west winds will elevate fire weather concerns starting Friday, especially for areas that haven't seen much rain this week.

An upper-level ridge will continue to build over the region and largely hold firm through next week, driving an extended stretch of hot temperatures. Flow aloft will shift more from the southwest heading into the weekend as the core of the ridge moves slightly to the west. Plan to take precautions to stay cool during this period, check on the elderly and those susceptible to the heat, and take care of pets.

The southwesterly flow will help temperatures hit their hottest across the weekend for many locations, with highs in the low to upper 90s. A chance for mainly widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will remain, mostly across southwest MT and other areas just beyond.

Hot daytime temperatures in the 80s and 90s will continue into next week while daily widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Have an awesome weekend and stay safe!

-Meteorologist Miller Robson