Hazy and getting hotter

BOZEMAN — The upper-level ridge will hold steady over north-central, central, and southwestern MT through early next week, eventually bringing very dry and very hot conditions to the area.

On Thursday, another disturbance zips through the region, bringing a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs will range mainly from the mid-80s to low 90s. Patchy wildfire smoke will also linger across the region.

Temperatures will increase on Friday and Saturday, pushing to well above average for this time of the season, especially on Saturday, which will be the hottest day. Highs will range from the upper 80s to upper 90s Winds will also be on the rise, drying out the area and bringing elevated fire weather risks.

A weak upper-level trough is forecast to move through on Sunday, which will cool temperatures down slightly and bring windy conditions to the area. Warm and dry conditions are expected to persist into early next week at the least.

-Meteorologist Miller Robson