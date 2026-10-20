Dry and mild until late Thursday changes arrive

BOZEMAN — A quiet, clear evening in Bozeman Monday, with temperatures already sliding and dropping to the upper 30s overnight under partly cloudy skies. Conditions look settled and dry through Tuesday morning, so no weather worries heading out the door.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring more of the same: sunny, mild, and well above normal, with highs near 65°F both days, running about 10 to 11 degrees above the late-October average.

Thursday pushes even warmer, topping out near 68°F, a full 14 degrees above normal, making it feel more like early October than late in the month.

The extended pattern takes a sharp turn late Thursday night, when showers move in ahead of an incoming trough, and Friday brings the main event. Rain is likely through much of the day, highs dropping to near 49°F (about 4 degrees below normal), with around three-quarters of an inch of rain possible and mountain snow likely above 5,000 feet.

The weekend cools further, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s, before conditions gradually settle back toward seasonal averages by Sunday.