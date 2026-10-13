Dense fog possible through Wednesday morning ahead of warm up

BOZEMAN — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Gallatin Valley starting at 9 PM tonight through noon Wednesday, so plan for potentially near-zero visibility on your evening and early-morning commute.

Conditions stay quiet through Wednesday, with dense fog the main concern through mid-morning before skies clear to mostly sunny and highs climb to the upper 40s. Wednesday's high of 47°F runs about 11 degrees below the seasonal average, so it'll feel more like late November than mid-October. Thursday warms back to the mid-50s, right near normal, and no precipitation is expected through the rest of the week.

The extended pattern turns notably warm heading into the weekend, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s Friday through Saturday running nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Sunday and Monday stay pleasant in the low-to-mid 60s before a Pacific trough sweeps through next week, bringing cooler temperatures and increasing chances for rain and mountain snow, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday.