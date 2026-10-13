Dense fog a Tuesday morning concern before a warm up

BOZEMAN — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Gallatin Valley starting at 9 PM tonight through noon Tuesday. Visibility could drop near zero, so slow down and use low beams if you're out after dark or early tomorrow morning.

Bitter wind chills in the lower 20s are expected. The fog advisory lifts by noon Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and a high only reaching the low 40s. That's 17 degrees below the seasonal average for this time of year. Wednesday looks similar but slightly milder, topping out near 48°, still about 10 degrees below normal.

After a cold start to the week, temperatures climb steadily through Thursday and surge well above normal by the weekend. Friday hits 64°, Saturday reaches 67°, which is more than 10 degrees above the seasonal average and Sunday stays near 64°. All under mainly sunny skies with no precipitation in sight.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts; the pattern looks dry and pleasant through at least early next week before another cool-down arrives.