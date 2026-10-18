Another quiet start to the week, but cooler and better to end

BOZEMAN — A gorgeous mid-October weekend is wrapping up in Bozeman. Tonight stays clear as temps drop through the 40s and into the upper 30s by early Monday morning, with a light wind chill pushing the feels-like into the mid-30s, so grab a jacket if you're heading out after dark.

Monday through Thursday: a prolonged stretch of well-above-normal warmth settles in, with highs running 5 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Monday tops out near 68, Tuesday and Wednesday hold in the mid-60s, and Thursday reaches the upper 60s again before clouds begin to build late in the day.

The extended pattern turns active by late Thursday night into Friday, when a cold front sweeps through and drops temperatures sharply. Friday's high only reaches the upper 40s, around 6 degrees below average, with rain likely and around a quarter inch possible during the day before rain and snow showers mix in Friday evening.

The weekend stays cool, with highs in the mid-40s Saturday, wrapping up a week that swings from a remarkable warm spell to a classic October cold shot.