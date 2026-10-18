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Another quiet start to the week, but cooler and better to end

Bozeman Sunday Oct 18, 2026
MTN Weather
Bozeman Sunday Oct 18, 2026
Bozeman Sunday Oct 18, 2026
Posted

BOZEMAN — A gorgeous mid-October weekend is wrapping up in Bozeman. Tonight stays clear as temps drop through the 40s and into the upper 30s by early Monday morning, with a light wind chill pushing the feels-like into the mid-30s, so grab a jacket if you're heading out after dark.

Monday through Thursday: a prolonged stretch of well-above-normal warmth settles in, with highs running 5 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Monday tops out near 68, Tuesday and Wednesday hold in the mid-60s, and Thursday reaches the upper 60s again before clouds begin to build late in the day.

The extended pattern turns active by late Thursday night into Friday, when a cold front sweeps through and drops temperatures sharply. Friday's high only reaches the upper 40s, around 6 degrees below average, with rain likely and around a quarter inch possible during the day before rain and snow showers mix in Friday evening.

The weekend stays cool, with highs in the mid-40s Saturday, wrapping up a week that swings from a remarkable warm spell to a classic October cold shot.

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