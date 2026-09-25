A warm and windy Friday

BOZEMAN — Unseasonably warm and dry conditions will persist through Friday afternoon before a strong Pacific cold front moves across the region late Friday evening. Winds will pick up out of the south/southwest at 25 to 35 mph ahead of the front, creating localized fire weather risks. The cold front is forecast to cross the Continental Divide sometime between late Friday afternoon and the evening, bringing high westerly winds to the high plains along the Rocky Mountain Front. Areas along this region face a greater than 70% chance of gusts exceeding 55 mph, a greater than 50% chance of sustained winds over 40 mph, and peak gusts up to 70 mph.

Behind the front late Friday night into Saturday, temperatures will drop significantly to more seasonable levels. Rapid cooling will drop snow levels to around 5,000 feet, bringing light accumulations of 1 to 3 inches over higher terrain above 6,000 feet in Glacier National Park, including Logan Pass. Gusty westerly winds will linger across the plains through early Saturday afternoon before upper-level flow diminishes.

Looking into early next week, a weaker Pacific system will move across the region Sunday into Monday, keeping temperatures cool and concentrating most shower activity over southwestern Montana. Heading into mid-week, a broader weather system will bring another round of breezy to windy conditions across the region.