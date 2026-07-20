A smoky start to the week

BOZEMAN — A low-pressure system that ran across southern Canadian pushed a cold front through the state, bringing a brief cooldown and dry conditions on Monday. Daytime highs will be mainly in the mid- to upper 80s and a few 90s. Expect hazy skies to start the workweek as smoke from the Pacific Northwest wildfires will likely linger across southwest and north-central Montana through early week.

Rich monsoonal moisture returns Tuesday. As disturbances pass through, that moisture will trigger daily showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Saturday. We'll have to keep an eye out for potential strong to severe storms during that stretch, but, for now, the risk is on the lower end. That could change, though.

Looking ahead to the weekend, southwesterly winds will bring in much drier air as winds increase, so we'll have to keep a close eye on elevated fire weather, depending on how much rain we get during the middle of the week.

-Meteorologist Miller Robson