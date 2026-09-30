A quiet and dry end to September

BOZEMAN — For the remainder of the week, steady westerly zonal flow will keep our weather stable and predictable, keeping rain chances minimal for the next few days. Daytime highs will be in the mid-60s to low 70s for the next few days.

If you are planning outdoor activities, the upcoming weekend is shaping up to be an ideal. High pressure will maintain comfortable daytime temperatures along with a healthy dose of sunshine, making it a great time to tackle yard work, go for a hike, or simply enjoy being outside.

Looking ahead to early next week, the pattern begins to shift as an upper-level ridge builds into the region. This will bring a brief warm-up, pushing temperatures above normal. However, this warmth may be short-lived as some models are showing an upper-level trough moving in behind the ridge, which could quickly usher in cooler air and drop temperatures back down to seasonal averages by mid-week.