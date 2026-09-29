A mild, dry and breezy day

BOZEMAN — High pressure will dominate the forecast this week with chances of rain few and far between.

Expect sunny skies Tuesday with pleasant conditions and highs reaching into the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will remain light and variable through the morning before picking up out of the west-northwest at 5 to 7 mph by late afternoon.

Wednesday brings full sunshine, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

On Thursday, expect mostly sunny weather with highs hovering around the mid-60s under light northwesterly winds.

Heading into the weekend, Friday turns mostly sunny with temperatures climbing back into the upper 60s to low 70s, with a slight chance of light rain Friday night.

Sunshine returns quickly for the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The mild stretch continues into early next week, with mostly sunny skies on Monday pushing afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s.