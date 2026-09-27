A little rain may fall Sunday night in an otherwise quiet week

BOZEMAN — OVERNIGHT

Clouds will thicken up and temperatures will slip into the mid to upper 40s, with wind chills dipping into the lower 40s by early Monday morning. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible especially around Bozeman and the surrounding counties.

MONDAY

Clouds give way to a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with highs climbing to around 65 degrees and light winds out of the west-northwest. Monday night clears out nicely, with lows dropping to the upper 30s and wind chills nudging into the upper 30s as well.

EXTENDED

The extended forecast highlights a gradual warm-up taking shape through the pattern. Tuesday brings sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees, which runs about 5 degrees above the late-September average for Bozeman.

That above-normal warmth continues and actually builds through the week: Wednesday and Thursday stay in the upper 60s, Friday reaches the low 70s, running nearly 9 degrees above average for early October. Saturday eases back to the upper 60s but still stays a few degrees above normal. The entire stretch looks dry with no measurable rain in sight, so it's a great week to get outside and enjoy some late-season sunshine before fall really settles in.