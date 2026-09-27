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A little rain may fall Sunday night in an otherwise quiet week

Bozeman forecast Sunday evening Sep 27, 2026
MTN Weather
Bozeman forecast Sunday evening Sep 27, 202
Bozeman forecast Sunday evening Sep 27, 2026
Posted

BOZEMAN — OVERNIGHT

Clouds will thicken up and temperatures will slip into the mid to upper 40s, with wind chills dipping into the lower 40s by early Monday morning. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible especially around Bozeman and the surrounding counties.

MONDAY

Clouds give way to a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with highs climbing to around 65 degrees and light winds out of the west-northwest. Monday night clears out nicely, with lows dropping to the upper 30s and wind chills nudging into the upper 30s as well.

EXTENDED

The extended forecast highlights a gradual warm-up taking shape through the pattern. Tuesday brings sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees, which runs about 5 degrees above the late-September average for Bozeman.

That above-normal warmth continues and actually builds through the week: Wednesday and Thursday stay in the upper 60s, Friday reaches the low 70s, running nearly 9 degrees above average for early October. Saturday eases back to the upper 60s but still stays a few degrees above normal. The entire stretch looks dry with no measurable rain in sight, so it's a great week to get outside and enjoy some late-season sunshine before fall really settles in.

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