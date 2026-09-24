A dry and mild Thursday

BOZEMAN — High pressure anchored to our east will keep conditions clear, dry, and warm across the region through Friday afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 80s for most areas, though a few locations in north-central Montana could touch the upper 80s on Friday.

A Pacific cold front will approach by late Friday evening. This front will shift the winds and bring an abrupt end to the unseasonably mild conditions. Strong southerly winds will pick up late Friday ahead of the system before turning westerly overnight, with gusts expected to exceed 40 mph across north-central Montana. Any isolated thunderstorms developing along the front could produce localized gusts over 50 mph. In addition, a High Wind Watch has been issued for areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front, including eastern Glacier and western Toole counties, through Saturday morning, where winds could gust past 58 mph, with the highest confidence around Cut Bank.

By Saturday, temperatures will drop dramatically by roughly 20 degrees, leaving afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 60s while widespread, gusty westerly winds persist throughout the day. Overall rainfall will remain minimal across the plains, but higher elevations in Glacier National Park (above 6,000 feet, including Logan Pass) are likely to see brief rain and snow showers, accumulating up to an inch of light snow.

Looking ahead to early next week, cool and breezy conditions will remain in place, keeping highs near or slightly below seasonal averages. Additional Pacific weather disturbances may track into the western United States, bringing ongoing chances for unsettled weather and light showers.