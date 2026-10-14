A day-by-day breakdown of our week in the Gallatin Valley

BOZEMAN — WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy and chilly across the Gallatin Valley, with patchy fog developing around Bozeman. Temperatures fall to around 30 degrees with light winds.

THURSDAY

Patchy fog could hang around into the morning before skies gradually turn sunnier. It remains cool, with Bozeman reaching only around 47 degrees and winds staying light.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Another cold night under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures around Bozeman fall to about 28 degrees.

FRIDAY

The warming trend kicks into gear. Clouds give way to sunshine and Bozeman climbs to around 61 degrees, a jump of more than 10 degrees from Thursday.

SATURDAY

The warmest day of the stretch arrives with sunshine and a high around 67 degrees in Bozeman. Southerly winds increase at times, with some gustier conditions possible Friday night into Saturday.

SUNDAY

Still sunny and mild, although not quite as warm. Look for temperatures around 62 degrees in Bozeman with mostly clear conditions Sunday night.

MONDAY

Another beautiful fall day is expected in the Gallatin Valley, with sunshine and temperatures climbing back into the mid 60s.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

A pattern change begins to show up. Rain chances return Tuesday as temperatures cool into the mid 50s, followed by another chance of rain Wednesday with highs closer to the lower 50s.