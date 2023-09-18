Thunderstorms Monday afternoon and turning much cooler by Thursday

BOZEMAN – Very little has changed from my morning update. A cold front is passing through the state and the tail end of that front is producing scattered thunderstorms south of I-90.

Along the Montana-Idaho border there will be a higher probability of thunderstorm activity this afternoon and some storms could produce brief heavy rain, small hail, lightning, and stronger outflow wind gusts.

Most thunderstorms will diminish rapidly after sunset.

The next weather maker will be a slower moving area of Low-pressure developing over the Pacific NW and digging into southern Idaho Wednesday through Friday. SW Montana will be on the northern end of that Low and conditions look favorable for widespread valley rain, a few thunderstorms, and even a little higher mountain snow Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will fall well below normal by Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

By the weekend, this storm will eject out of the region and a slow warming and drying trend will begin with above normal temperatures returning next week.