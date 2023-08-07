Thunderstorms could rumble over SW Montana Monday afternoon

BOZEMAN – A disturbance over Eastern Washington State will bring a few showers and thunderstorms to SW Montana Monday afternoon.

The Idaho panhandle and Eastern Washington could see periods of moderate to heavy rainfall and thus a FLOOD WATCH has been issued through Tuesday. Flash flooding is possible in the watch area due to slow moving thunderstorms producing areas of heavy rainfall.

SW Montana could see a few slower moving rumbles Monday afternoon especially over Beaverhead County but there are no flood highlights issued locally for SW Montana at the time of this report.

This stretched out trough sitting over the Pacific NW extending into the Dakotas will keep our weather pattern on the slightly cooler than normal side for the rest of the week with a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.