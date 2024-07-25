Thunderstorms continue for several days

BOZEMAN – A destructive round of thunderstorms impacted the Missoula area Wednesday night with damaging wind gusts between 80 to 109 mph. Microburst winds associated with severe thunderstorms produced considerable tree damage and extensive power outages in the Missoula area.

The severe weather threat is pushing eastward Thursday afternoon and evening into central and north central Montana. Storm Prediction Center has a “Slight” risk for damaging thunderstorms from Lewistown to Glasgow.

These thunderstorms are likely to be born over SW Montana and lift to the NE where they should intensify and mature. The greatest impact associated with these thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts.

There is also a RED FLAG WARNING up through 9 pm Thursday with the combination of hot, dry, windy conditions and thunderstorms producing considerable lightning.

Thunderstorms could clip the West Yellowstone area again Friday and by Saturday afternoon look for scattered thunderstorms to rumble over all of SW Montana.

A cold front is pushing through the state Thursday and behind this front temperatures will be cooling slightly below normal by the weekend.