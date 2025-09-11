Thunderstorms are possible over the next 3 days

BOZEMAN – A trough of Low-pressure is stretched out from Northern California through Montana. This weather pattern will bring cooler temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms to most of Montana.

Severe thunderstorms are possible across central and eastern Montana Thursday afternoon and evening. The areas of greatest concern will be in the Billings, Miles City, and Glendive regions.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again Friday afternoon and evening for central and eastern Montana.

SW Montana could see several weak to strong thunderstorms over the next 3 days but at this time there is only a very small chance for severe thunderstorms.

