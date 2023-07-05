Thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon

BOZEMAN – Slowly transitioning back into a High-pressure ridge pattern that will bring temperatures up for the rest of the week and possibly back into the 80s by early next week.

A shortwave disturbance will push through SW Montana Thursday afternoon producing scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong and even severe. The area of greatest concern for strong thunderstorms will be Bozeman eastward through Billings down into eastern Wyoming.

Wildfire smoke continues to linger over Montana but it’s not bad enough to prompt any air quality statements. Some reporting stations are in the moderate range with air quality. The smoke will be noticeable for several more days.