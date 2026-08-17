Thunderstorms are active through Tuesday before taking a brief break

BOZEMAN — A few rounds of thunderstorms will keep southwest Montana active through Tuesday before warmer, drier weather takes hold. By the weekend, increasing wind and returning storm chances could bring heightened fire weather concerns across the Butte, Dillon, and the Gallatin Valley areas.

MONDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening across southwest Montana, including Butte, Dillon, Ennis, and the Gallatin Valley. A few storms may produce strong wind gusts, small hail, brief heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning before activity gradually diminishes overnight.

TUESDAY

Another afternoon and evening round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected. Storms will develop over the mountains before expanding into nearby valleys, including the Gallatin Valley and Beaverhead County. Most storms will remain below severe limits, but localized strong wind gusts, brief downpours, hail, and dangerous lightning are possible. Highs will generally reach the upper 70s to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

A strengthening ridge of high pressure brings warmer and drier weather to southwest Montana. Sunshine will become more widespread, and only isolated mountain convection is expected. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 80s across Butte, Dillon, and Bozeman.

THURSDAY

Summer-like conditions settle into the region with mostly sunny skies and seasonably breezy afternoons. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, with some lower valleys approaching 90 degrees. Outdoor conditions will be favorable, though afternoon breezes will remain common.

FRIDAY

The warmest day of the week is likely for much of southwest Montana. High temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s, especially around Dillon and lower elevations south of Butte. Most areas stay dry through the day, but isolated late-day thunderstorms may develop over the higher terrain as Pacific moisture begins edging into the region.

SATURDAY

A Pacific trough approaching the Northwest increases both wind and thunderstorm chances. Scattered afternoon and evening storms are expected, especially near the mountains. Gusty winds, lightning, and pockets of very dry air will create elevated fire weather concerns despite the potential for some rainfall.

SUNDAY

Breezy to windy conditions continue as the trough moves closer to the Northern Rockies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more common across southwest Montana, including the Tobacco Root, Pioneer, and Madison ranges. Fire weather concerns may remain elevated where stronger winds overlap with dry fuels.

MONDAY

Southwest flow aloft remains in place behind the departing trough, supporting daily chances for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures trend a bit cooler than the weekend but should remain near to slightly above normal across Butte, Dillon, and the Gallatin Valley.