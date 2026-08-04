The end of our cool down would be within sight, if it weren't for the wildfire smoke.

BOZEMAN — A refreshing cooldown has settled over southwest Montana, bringing cleaner air and temperatures well below recent heat levels. That relief will be short-lived, however, as a steady warming trend returns through the week, with increasing fire weather concerns by Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT

Cool and comfortable conditions will continue across the Bozeman, Butte, and Dillon areas. Most lingering wildfire smoke will gradually diminish, although some haze may persist at times in Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin counties. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 40s and lower 50s under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

TUESDAY

Temperatures begin a rebound as westerly flow redevelops across the Northern Rockies. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s across southwest Montana, providing another pleasant summer day with dry conditions and improving visibility. No significant precipitation is expected.

WEDNESDAY

A building ridge of high pressure brings warmer and drier weather. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 80s across the valleys, including Bozeman, Butte, and Dillon. Relative humidity values will begin dropping into the teens during the afternoon, leading to elevated fire weather concerns.

THURSDAY

The warming trend continues with many lower elevations reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dry air remains firmly in place, and afternoon humidity levels will stay very low. Elevated fire weather conditions are expected area-wide as vegetation continues to dry.

FRIDAY

The hottest temperatures of the week are likely, with highs reaching the 90s across much of southwest Montana. Increasing winds combined with very low humidity may create near-critical fire weather conditions. Forecast confidence in the exact severity remains moderate, but fire danger is expected to increase significantly.

SATURDAY

Fire weather concerns may continue or even increase depending on the strength and track of an upper-level disturbance moving through the region. Gusty winds and exceptionally dry air could produce near-critical to locally critical fire weather conditions. Residents and outdoor enthusiasts should stay alert for potential fire weather headlines.

SUNDAY

Temperatures remain warm, though some slight moderation is possible as the ridge weakens. Dry conditions are expected to persist across most of southwest Montana, with elevated fire weather concerns continuing despite somewhat lower temperatures.

MONDAY

Seasonably warm weather continues across the Bozeman, Butte, and Dillon areas. While temperatures may ease slightly compared to late week, dry air remains in place and fire weather concerns are likely to persist. Forecast details regarding any increase in moisture next week remain uncertain.

Fire weather will be the primary concern through the remainder of the week, with the greatest potential for impactful conditions occurring Friday and Saturday as stronger winds develop over an increasingly dry landscape.